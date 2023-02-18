Open in App
New Mexico State
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Electric trucks, domestic violence funds

By Curtis Segarra,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jE2hq_0kruH3td00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 18, legislators will tackle a few more bills. On the schedule are a bill to help bring cleaner trucks to New Mexico’s roads and a bill to help domestic violence victims.

Electric truck fleets

Today, the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee will consider a bill to help put cleaner trucks on New Mexico’s roads. House bill 422 , sponsored by Rep. Pamelya Herndon (D-Abq.), would require the state’s Department of Environment to incentivize the use of electric trucks in New Mexico.

New Mexico bill could end the lottery

The bill would put over $4 million towards a program to help move New Mexico towards cleaner trucking and transportation. Funds would be used to create rebates for the purchase of zero-emissions trucks and busses.

The bill would compliment other legislative pushes to electrify vehicles. Earlier, legislators debated a bill to provide tax credits for New Mexicans who purchase eligible electric vehicles.

Funds for domestic violence survivors

Legislators will also debate a bill to help victims of domestic violence. Senate Bill 61, sponsored by Sen. Bill Tallman (D-Abq.), would distribute some funds collected via alcohol taxes to help domestic violence survivors.

The bill would use funds to “contract with organizations to provide assistance services to victims of domestic violence and their family members, including pets.” The bill would also adjust some of the tax rates the state places on alcohol wholesalers.

Wildfire recovery bills introduced during New Mexico legislative session

In case you missed it: Free-roaming horses

Legislators recently debated a bill to address the issue of free-roaming horses in the state. According to locals, wild horses near Portales are causing problem, so legislators proposed a solution.

The idea is to have a “free-roaming horse expert” who would help landowners control horse populations. The bill faced some opposition but ultimately moved forward. For more info on what the bill would do, check out this KRQE News 13 story .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
New Mexico bill could require, fund more protected bike lanes
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
I-25 drivers in southern New Mexico might need to adjust route
Williamsburg, NM7 hours ago
New Mexico State Police close I-40 west at Gallup
Gallup, NM5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Mexico chile farmer calling it quits
Lemitar, NM2 days ago
Over $5.2 million awarded to three New Mexico schools
Roswell, NM1 day ago
Emergency SNAP benefits come to an end
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
Legislation could change time New Mexico high schoolers go to school
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Where were the strongest wind gusts in New Mexico on February 26?
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy