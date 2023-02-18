Thrift shop launches GoFundMe for support after store robbed, car shot up and vandalized

The Tacoma community is rallying around a pair of shop owners whose store was broken into last week.

Black Sheep Resale , situated near the Tacoma Mall, specializes in buying and selling vintage accessories and is known as a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community. Thieves broke into the store late last week and stole around $5,000 of merchandise, cash and photography equipment.

Faeryn Stevens, one of the store’s two owners, created a GoFundMe on Wednesday to raise $10,000 to replace the stolen equipment and repair damages caused by the thieves.

As of Friday afternoon, people had donated just under $2,000. Stevens said Friday in an interview with the The News Tribune that many donations had come from around the United States, along with encouragement not to give up on the shop.

The shop closed down temporarily as Stevens and co-owner Kelly Costello addressed security concerns. Stevens also said they considered giving up on the store following the break-in but are tied into a two-year lease on their space.

“We have had to close for a week in order to make sure we are a safe space once we reopen,” Stevens wrote in the GoFundMe description. “Anything you can spare to keep our dream alive is greatly appreciated.”