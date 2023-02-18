‘Come watch the snitches snitching’: Virginia woman convicted of witness intimidation in street gang trial
By Jakob Cordes,
11 days ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman will serve more than 15 months in prison after she colluded with imprisoned gang members to intimidate witnesses in a murder trial last year.
Keira Ta, 27, was convicted of witness tampering after she publicly posted the names of several people set to testify against members of the Reccless Tigers, a street gang with members in Northern Virginia and California.
Ta herself was not named in that case, but as the trial was set to begin, she took to Instagram, naming several key witnesses.
“Thereafter, the trial was delayed and certain witnesses in the trial later refused to identify the leader of the gang in open court because of the defendant’s threat,” the U.S. attorney’s office for Eastern Virginia wrote in a press release.
According to a statement of facts agreed to by Ta as part of her guilty plea, the FBI received a tip that Ta had posted the veiled threats on Instagram the day before the trial was set to begin.
An investigation revealed that Ta had called one of the defendants, Tony Le, at the Alexandria Detention Center, where he was awaiting trial. Le gave Ta the names of witnesses who would be called by the prosecution the next day — and told her to “send it to people so they can watch… send it to the- all [WITNESS 1]’s people.”
When Ta attempted to attend the trial the next day, federal agents arrested her in the courthouse and searched her car, recovering a phone and finding additional incriminating messages.
Among them was a text from an unidentified person reading, “I’m sure you gon see some mfs going in there to testify.”
