Buckle up for a trip back in time in book about historic village of Prairie du Rocher

“300 Years * 300 Stories — Prairie du Rocher, Illinois,” is a labor of love from the Franklin Brothers — Dan and Gerry — and 95 other writers.

With 332 pages and 293 photos, maps and illustrations, the 8 1/2 by 11 inch paperback book touches on the history of the village from ancient times to modern day. Big events, small events and some quirky stories made it into the book from Village Publishing.

The brothers thought of the book in conjunction with the 300th anniversary of Rocher — as it is familiarly known.

“There are some pretty good stories and I think it kind of defines the town,” Dan said.

The Franklins grew up in Rocher in the 1950s and share their stories as well as other tales from residents, newspapers and legend. They also caution readers not to follow any of the medical or nutritional advice in the book, some of which dates back to pioneer days.

While there are no specific records saying so, tradition has the village founding date in 1722. It was mostly a stop on a trading route defended by nearby Fort de Chartres . French settlers pretty much took any land they wanted until the French government took over land administration.

Among the stuff contained in the book is a story about how, in early days, Michigame Indians had a village north of the fort and during summer would come into the village at night to sleep to escape mosquitoes and go home in the morning.

There were settlers who headed to California in the Gold Rush of 1849. Some did well but lost all they had before getting home.

Another story relates an incursion by Confederate bushwhackers from Missouri who were pursued and killed by Union soldiers on the river bluffs above the village. Unfortunately, the soldiers then raided stores in Rocher before leaving. This led to trials and eventual acquittals but also repayment to store owners.

Prairie du Rocher was also home to Abraham Hagerman Lee who held the $5 winning raffle ticket for the Chicago Opera House being raffled in 1866 by owner U.H. Crosby. Lee sold the opera house back to Crosby for $200,000. Crosby was said to have made a neat $650,000 on the raffle.

Other stories include the unsolved bank robbery, a man who refused to pay a fee for his church pew and instead hauled his rocking chair in and sat in the back and tales of the town’s airfield.

The book is $40 and available at Myers Korner Market, Lisa’s Market Street Grille and the Prairie du Rocher Library in Rocher.

It also is at Second Chance Consignment and Boutique in Red Bud. You can order online at www.villagepublishers.com .