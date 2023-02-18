Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

University District’s 24/7 warming center will close with no replacement yet

By Sarah Szilagy,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeudC_0kruF51B00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The only 24/7 warming center in the University District will close Monday – and the city has yet to find a new location.

The warming shelter at the Summit on 16th United Methodist Church will close at 6 p.m. Monday due to safety concerns, Nora Gerber with the University District Organization announced at a University Area Commission meeting Wednesday. Gerber said the church asked the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless, which operates warming centers across the city, to move the center elsewhere.

The closure means the coalition will operate just one warming center in Columbus, the coalition confirmed.

Before Gerber’s announcement, Columbus Police Officer Mark Hauenstein alluded to the closure in his report to the commission, saying there would be “some news coming up” about the center – which has been the topic of several police reports to the commission since December.

“The past couple of days, I’ve been dealing with complaints about the warming center,” Hauenstein said. “I’ve been on the phone nonstop, I’ve been through emails nonstop.”

Most of the complaints, Hauenstein said, have been from Ohio State University students who live near the center – or their parents.

Columbus police could not provide the number of complaints they had received related to the warming center since December, but at the University Area Commission’s January 18 meeting, Hauenstein said there had been 15 complaints in the previous week.

According to unofficial police reports, there have been 10 calls for service to the warming center in 2023, one of which was for a stabbing last week.

The church could not be reached for comment.

Gerber told commissioners the city is searching for an alternative place for the center, emphasizing that it will likely be in the University District.

“This is where most of our folks hail from and are staying here,” Gerber said. “If there is a new location, say on the west side or Whitehall, we probably would not see our residents move to that new location. They will probably just stay here in the University District.”

The Columbus Coalition for the Homeless operates a warming center at Short North Church at 25 W. Fifth Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The coalition said in an email that the other warming shelter it operated at the Broad Street United Methodist Church was closed for “the same concerns” as at the University District center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Downtown Columbus mixed-use, mixed-income project hits snag with State Historic Preservation Office
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Car crashes into Taft's Brewpourium near downtown Columbus
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Scioto Mile Fountain to close by summer for $15 million makeover
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbus police restructuring patrol zones to better serve neighborhoods
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Edwards Cos. eyes late 2023 completion of PNC Plaza renovation
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Additional homes proposed at 473-acre Terra Alta residential development in Delaware
Delaware, OH10 hours ago
Columbus gun owners have until summer to dispose of large capacity magazines
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Columbus archaeologists excavate 19th century human remains near North Market
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Crews demolish Downtown Columbus North Market's parking lot
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Chicken wing joint OX-B’s opening fifth central Ohio location
Westerville, OH1 day ago
Ex-Pickerington teacher repays $15K in stolen robotics club funds
Pickerington, OH1 day ago
Ohio celebrates 220th birthday on Statehood Day
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
Historic Black church in Lancaster being renovated
Lancaster, OH1 day ago
EF0 tornado in Pickaway County one of three from Monday storms
Orient, OH1 day ago
Change to work from home hurting Columbus restaurants
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Grant Medical Center to undergo $400 million expansion
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Whitehall forecasts $4.7B economic impact from massive redevelopment project now underway
Whitehall, OH1 day ago
Columbus small business owner victim of check scam
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Two dead at a Morrow County gas station shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Changes coming to Columbus Arena District DORA
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Some parts of Columbus Zoo are looking at $50M in enhancements and redevelopment
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Newark High School closes due to fire
Newark, OH3 days ago
Columbus City Council passes new gun restrictions banning large gun magazines
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Weather Alert Day: Storms cause severe damage across central Ohio
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus City Council authorizes $440,000 settlement in alleged excessive force case
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Safety improvements coming to the Olentangy Trail
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Search for attempted abduction suspect in Pike County
Columbus, OH2 days ago
One person injured during drive-by-shooting in southeast Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus Zoo working to save elephants’ lives
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Why Columbus bishop says you can eat meat on one specific Friday during Lent
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy