Centura partnership dissolution not expected to disrupt patient care in Pueblo

A 27-year partnership between CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth is ending, but changes are not expected to disrupt patient care at Pueblo’s St. Mary Corwin Hospital.

Since forming Centura Health as a management company in 1996, CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have worked together as sponsoring organizations to meet the health care needs of the communities across Colorado and western Kansas.

“While this has been a strong partnership, CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have both grown and evolved over the years as have the health care needs of the communities,” according to a press release. “The partnership has accomplished so much; yet, it has reached its natural maturity.”

CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have agreed they can best serve their communities and health care ministries without a partnership. Each organization will directly manage the hospitals which comprise Centura Health.

In St. Mary Corwin’s case, CommonSpirit will take over the Pueblo hospital as well as St. Thomas More in Canon City and 13 other hospitals in the region. AdventHealth will manage five hospitals in the Denver metro area.

Details on how the transition will happen have not yet been released.

“We expect to have additional details in the weeks and months ahead,” the release stated. “Both organizations are committed to a thoughtful and expeditious transition, and Centura Health will continue in its management role of the hospitals, physician clinics and other care sites throughout the transition — there will be no disruption to patient care.”

The release indicates that CommonSpirit Health and Advent Health “maintain a strong relationship and are united in their commitment to the caregivers and communities they serve” and will ensure residents have access to health care during and beyond the transition.

St. Mary Corwin has recently expanded its health services by opening a new Breast Cancer Screening Center at 729 E. Spaulding Ave. in Pueblo West and in January partnered with Pueblo Community College to open a new Nursing and Allied Health Teaching and Learning Center at its Pueblo hospital.

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health.

With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 138 hospitals and more than 2,000 care sites across 21 states.

In fiscal year 2022, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.9 billion and provided $4.9 billion in charity care, community benefit and unreimbursed government programs, according to the release.

The Chieftain reached out to St. Mary Corwin Chief Executive Officer Michael Cafasso and the CommonSpirit media team for comment but did not receive responses.

