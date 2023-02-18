Daylight saving time 2023: When does it start? When will it become permanent in Colorado?

As the days get longer and the temperatures get (a little bit) warmer, get ready for those clocks to “spring forward,” Colorado.

The time change will happen at 2 a.m., at which point clocks will move forward one hour to give us more light in the evenings.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time goes from the second Sunday of March through the first Sunday of November every year. So this year, the time change will last until Nov. 5, at which point clocks will “fall back” an hour, unless there’s a federal law change.

Didn’t Colorado pass a bill to have daylight saving time year-round?

Yes, but there are still hurdles in the way at the federal level.

Last spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed the Daylight Saving Time Year Round measure, HB22-1297, into law, but two other things need to happen before we can get rid of standard time in the state.

First, the federal government must enact a law giving states the option to choose if they want to go have daylight saving time permanently or standard time permanently. Right now, a state can opt to observe standard time year-round (Arizona and Hawaii are the only ones that do), but the law change would make permanent DST an option.

Last March, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time as of Nov. 5, 2023. But the bill died after being stalled last year and would need to be reintroduced during the 118th Congress for any action to be taken.

Second, at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone must choose year-round daylight saving time for the Colorado law to go into effect. Previous Coloradoan reporting shows that Montana, Wyoming and Utah all passed permanent daylight saving time measures in recent years.

Why do people want permanent daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time was originally enacted to conserve energy and fuel by giving people more sun in their days.

Supporters of enacting permanent daylight saving time in Colorado have said changing clocks has negative impacts on businesses, individuals and families that result in a decrease in workplace productivity; an increase in heart attacks, strokes and traffic accidents; and disruption of residents' sleep patterns.

