Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Student faces charges after replica gun found at South High in Worcester

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette,

11 days ago

WORCESTER - A student at South High Community School faces charges after police officers were summoned to the school for a report of a student with a gun.

Officers found what police described as a "realistic pistol replica pellet gun" in a backpack. School officials were in possession of the backpack when officers arrived.

Having such a weapon on school grounds is illegal; the student will be issued a criminal summons, according to police.

School officials initially believed the backpack held a loaded gun, police said.

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. Friday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Student faces charges after replica gun found at South High in Worcester

