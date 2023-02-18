Open in App
East Palestine, OH
WTRF- 7News

See what’s been found in East Palestine creek after the Ohio train derailment

By Justin Dennis,

11 days ago

[Video in the player above is credited to Nick Sortor via Storyful.]

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — Viral video appears to show a multicolored sheen rising to the surface of an East Palestine creek after being disturbed.

Clinic to open near derailment site as health worries linger

The footage was captured by Nick Sortor, who said he recorded it in East Palestine on Thursday, Feb. 16. In the video, woman is seen tossing an object into the shallow creek, after which an oily, rainbow-colored plume appears atop the water.

“It’s all in the bottom of the creek bed,” the woman says.

In a similar video posted to Twitter by U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance , R-Ohio, who visited East Palestine on Thursday, is seen dragging a stick across the bed of a small creek.

“If you scrape the creek bed, it’s like chemical is coming out of the ground,” he said. “This is disgusting.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources previously reported and estimated 3,500 fish, from among 12 species, were killed following the spill, caused by the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals.

Gov. Mike DeWine at a Friday news briefing confirmed waterways near the derailment site like the one seen in Vance’s video, are still “severely contaminated,” Fox News reported .

“I know that there’s been some video played on TV circulating of visible contamination in one of the local waterways,” he said Friday.

“A section of Sulphur Run that is very near the crash site remains severely contaminated. We knew this. We know this. It’s going to take a while to remediate this,” DeWine said.

Cleanup crews dammed off portions of that creek and diverted clean water around the contamination, FOX 8 News reported.

East Palestine: Municipal water testing results have come in

The plume of chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River after a fiery train derailment has broken up and is no longer a concern, Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday, but worries remain among residents near the disaster site who’ve complained about lingering headaches and irritated eyes, the Associated Press reported .

Despite repeated assurances that air and water testing has shown no signs of contaminants, some around East Palestine, along the Pennsylvania state line, are still skeptical and afraid to return to their homes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

