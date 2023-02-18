Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Khal

By Jeramie Bizzle,

11 days ago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Khal 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a playmate for your current pet or need a partner to lay in the sun with? Well, meet our PAWS Pet of the Week Khal.

Khal, pronounced like Cal, is a beautiful grey long-haired male cat who takes his lounging very seriously. He's a sweet boy who will always find a sunny spot to lay in. He loves other cats and will make the perfect companion.

PAWS Chicago

Khal is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago

The PAWS Chicago "Meet Cute" Valentine's Adoption event is coming to a close. Anyone who adopts a pet at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center will receive a goodie bag for their new pet, full of treats that will instantly make you your dog or cat's very favorite person.  The event ends today, so go to pawschicago.org to make an appointment.

