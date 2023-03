bransontrilakesnews.com

Frank Skinner praises 'classy' Sophie, Countess of Wessex By Celebretainment, 11 days ago

By Celebretainment, 11 days ago

Frank Skinner "loves" the Countess of Wessex after she sent him a "classy" hand-written apology. The 66-year-old comedian was left shocked after the Royal Variety ...