Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News & Observer

A standoff: UNC-CH faculty pushes back against trustees on conservative program | Opinion

By Ned Barnett,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMVcj_0kru6Dho00

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees blindsided the university’s faculty last month with a resolution calling for a School of Civic Life and Leadership, an academic program that the board’s leaders say would be attractive to conservative faculty and students.

On Friday, the UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Council pushed back by approving a resolution saying the faculty should decide whether the new school is created. It said in part: “The Faculty Council recommends no further action on this new school until such a time as a proposal from the faculty towards this school is developed and then properly discussed.”

The dueling resolutions amount to a standoff. The Board of Trustees wants to counter what it regards as a liberal academic culture that stifles conservative ideas and intimidates conservative students. Meanwhile, many faculty members feel insulted by that description and regard the board as trying to override the faculty’s role in overseeing academics.

David Boliek Jr., chairman of the Republican-dominated Board of Trustees, responded Friday with a statement suggesting that the board will continue to press for the new school.

“The current leadership of the Faculty Council is certainly free to take whatever position they want,” he said. “My sense is, however, that the current Board of Trustees will continue to strive to keep Carolina a national leader on many fronts. Ultimately, we are appointed to represent the 11 million people in North Carolina who own the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.”

The situation once again puts UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz in the difficult spot of trying to placate board members who want to take a direct role in university affairs while protecting the faculty’s control over academics. He appeared remotely at the council meeting and expressed confidence that the faculty will fairly evaluate the board’s idea within the traditional process.

“While the idea of a new offering at our university began outside of our typical process, we are bringing the proposal into line with how initiatives like this are evaluated and have always been evaluated and developed at our university. And we will follow that process in exploring and considering new ideas,” he said.

The chancellor added, “As I like to say often, we’re built for this. This is what we do as faculty, take interesting ideas and research them and deliberate and develop them. And that will never change if this is to move forward in any way.”

But it’s unlikely the faculty will accommodate the board, whose call for the new school has been applauded by the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board and other conservative media.

Much of what the board says it’s trying to promote – exposing students to different political views and teaching the skills of civil and constructive debate – are already at the center of a recently adopted academic program, IDEAS in Action.

The board may try to browbeat the chancellor and faculty into creating an academic program with a conservative tilt. But the board members themselves have undermined the idea by not thinking through the complexities of hiring a proposed minimum of 20 faculty members to teach what sounds like redundant courses within the College of Arts and Sciences.

Art Padilla, a former UNC System vice president and a former N.C. State University administrator and professor, pointedly summarized the proposals weaknesses in a recent blog post . He wrote:

“Here’s the real problem: A nebulously defined conservative school, sponsored by a rotating lay board, with untenured teaching or adjunct professors residing at the bottom of the professorial pyramid and providing instruction in no discernible majors or disciplines, with uncertain job prospects for any graduates, and with anemic mainstream faculty support, could possibly be successful and could outlast the board members who promote it. But that’s not the way to bet. There must be better solutions.”

Referring to the former president of the University of California, Padilla concluded: “Clark Kerr’s wisdom seems eternally relevant: A board can be no better than its president, though it can be a good deal worse.”

Associate opinion editor Ned Barnett can be reached at 919-829-4512, or nbarnett@ newsobserver.com
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Here’s how Raleigh ranks among US metros for first-time homebuyers
Raleigh, NC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GOP lawmakers try again to change who runs NC schools for deaf and blind students
Morganton, NC7 hours ago
Duke grad students on verge of union filing, say they have support to win election
Durham, NC1 day ago
Student housing wait lists are growing. This is NC State’s $29 million answer.
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
NC legislation keeps guns on the streets to benefit our schools. Yes, really. | Opinion
Durham, NC18 hours ago
As NC Republicans debate abortion proposals, activists push for a ban after six weeks
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Under the Dome podcast: An interview with NC Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Life sciences project grows larger. Are downtown Chapel Hill businesses, vibe at risk?
Chapel Hill, NC14 hours ago
NC Auditor responds to calls to resign for her hit-and-run accident in state-owned vehicle
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
More apartments near Chapel Hill’s Blue Hill District? Town board pushes for variety.
Chapel Hill, NC10 hours ago
2 popular chain restaurants get ‘B’ grades: Triangle sanitation scores (Feb. 28)
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
With layoffs, Triangle H-1B holders have 60 days to find new jobs or face deportation
Cary, NC1 day ago
From the Civil War to WWII: New book examines Raleigh’s historic Black neighborhoods
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Hello sunshine. Here are the Triangle’s top outdoor restaurants, breweries and bars
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan extended as College Football Playoff chairman
Raleigh, NC9 hours ago
Photos: NC State vs Duke in college basketball action
Durham, NC1 day ago
Higher cost with less accuracy: What’s happening with Shotspotter in Durham? | Opinion
Durham, NC11 hours ago
Photos: NC State football begins spring practice
Raleigh, NC10 hours ago
Photos: Duke vs. North Carolina in women’s college basketball action
Durham, NC3 days ago
Why UNC basketball may need more than win over Duke to make the NCAA tournament field
Chapel Hill, NC10 hours ago
Duke the higher seed, but UNC on a roll as ACC women’s basketball tourney set to begin
Greensboro, NC19 hours ago
WRAL anchor announces departure after 15 years at the Raleigh news station
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Lottery player heard of unclaimed $1 million Powerball win. Then she checked NC ticket
Benson, NC13 hours ago
Woman killed in double shooting at Durham motel near Research Triangle Park
Durham, NC16 hours ago
Undefeated at home, winner of five in a row, Duke — as Pete Gillen would say — is finally Duke
Durham, NC1 day ago
UNC women stun Duke with fourth-quarter comeback on final day of ACC regular season
Durham, NC3 days ago
UNC basketball aims to avoid pitfalls of short turnaround at Florida State
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy