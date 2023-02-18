Open in App
WGN News

Man shot after verbal altercation in Near West Side car crash

By Neshmia MalikJudy Wang,

11 days ago

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being shot by a driver whose car crashed in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood Friday night.

According to the police, a 23-year-old man crashed into a red minivan near the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road around 11:37 p.m. The man and the driver of the minivan exited their cars and engaged in a verbal altercation.

Police say the driver of the minivan produced a handgun and shot the 23-year-old multiple times, sustaining gunshot wounds to the back of the neck, right calf and chest.

Police reported that the man self-transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.

This story is developing and there is no further information at this time.

