Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10) Saturday at noon and brodcasting on ESPNU.

West Virginia's guard Erik Stevenson (10), right, dribbles the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena. Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 75, Texas Tech 73

The Red Raiders seemed to have figured some things out and I'm sure the return of Fardaws Aimaq has played a large role in that. Despite Tech's recent surge, they have still struggled to win games on the road. In fact, they're still winless on the road in league play at 0-6.

The key in this one for the Mountaineers will be to win the frontcourt matchup. Kevin Obanor has been terrific this season averaging 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He had 20 and 8 in the first matchup. Daniel Batcho is more than capable of posting a double-double on any given night as well as the aforementioned Aimaq.

James Okonkwo had his coming out party versus the Red Raiders grabbing ten rebounds and two blocks. He, Jimmy Bell Jr., and Mohamed Wague will need to bring their A game and I think they will. West Virginia edges out Texas Tech.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 70 Texas Tech 66

Texas Tech has turned its season around, winning four out of its last six games with three of the wins coming at home while the lone road win was against LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Despite West Virginia faltering on the road in a two-game road trip, the Mountaineers are determined to make the postseason. They've won three consecutive home games and I think they'll extend the home winning streak to four against the Red Raiders.

West Virginia handled Texas Tech by 15 in the first meeting in Lubbock (TX) but I suspect the Red Raiders will look to redeem themselves from the loss. However, the Mountaineers will their way to a victory 70-66.

