Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -6.5

3-star play on Texas Tech covering: West Virginia may have won the first matchup by 15 but Texas Tech was going through it and was dealing with some injuries, most notably to Fardaws Aimaq. Tech has won four of its last six including wins over No. 13 Iowa State, No. 12 Kansas State, and No. 6 Texas. Although I don't see them winning the game, I do believe they'll remain within striking distance all the way to the end. Tech is 5-1 ATS in its last six. Take the points.

Over/Under: 145

1-star play on the over: This total is exactly where I thought it would be, so I don't have much of an opinion on it. That said, West Virginia typically shoots it better at home than they do on the road and five of their last six games have went OVER the total. The same can be said for Tech. Plus, for some reason, the books can't seem to make this line high enough when these two get together as four of the last six matchups have gone OVER. Small lean to the over on what is a bit of trendsy play.

My picks

ATS record: 15-11 (58%)

O/U record: 14-12 (54%)

Overall: 29-23 (56%)

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .