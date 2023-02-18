Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
BasketballNetwork.net

"It's possible" - Stephen A. Smith thinks the new-look Los Angeles Lakers could be dark horse title contenders

By Yakshpat Bhargava,

11 days ago

Stephen A. Smith drops bold prediction on the new-look lakers after their win against New Orleans Pelicans.

Stephen A. Smith becomes the latest person to join the hype train of the new-look Los Angeles Lakers . Following their 120-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Smith has suddenly changed his stance and explained why the Purple and Gold might be title contenders.

“I like D’Angelo Russell on the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 17 points, 45% shooting. I like Malik Beasley on the Los Angeles Lakers. I like this kid [Jarred] Vanderbilt on the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ve improved their shooting. They’ve been able to spread the floor. They’ve improved their defensive prowess," Smith said .

If these guys are healthy, the way the West has looked, I can’t summarily dismiss the possibility that the Los Angeles Lakers could make some noise and, dare I say, potentially advance to conference finals …The Lakers, healthy, are going to the (Western Conference) semifinals — automatic, they will win the first round, they’re going to the semifinals, and I’ll give them a 30% chance (of reaching the conference finals)," Smith added.

Stephen A. does a U-turn on the Lakers

There's no doubt the Lakers are an improved team after the trade deadline. The added depth, outside shooting, and the influx of young talent should help take the load off LeBron James and potentially allow Anthony Davis to get back to his old self.

That alone should make the team more competitive post-All-Star break. And if they bounce back and secure a postseason spot, no one will want to see them in a seven-game series.

That being said, the Lakers are still not on the same level as the Phoenix Suns or the Denver Nuggets. However, with no clear-cut favorite in the West, they're one step closer to becoming a dark horse championship contender.

Can the new-look LA Lakers make the playoffs?

Currently, Darvin Ham’s team is 27-32 and has just 23 games at their disposal to climb the standings from the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Their first game after the All-Star break will be against the Golden State Warriors at home, with Stephen Curry potentially returning from injury.

A few weeks ago, only a few eternal optimists thought the Lakers could salvage their season. But trade deadline moves gave fans a renewed sense of hope the team might bounce back and make the playoffs. That alone should make Laker nation optimistic about the final stretch of the regular season.

