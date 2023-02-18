Open in App
Springfield, MA
Family-friendly covid-19 vaccine clinics in Springfield, Holyoke

By Kaelee Collins,

11 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Department of Public Health is encouraging students to get covid-19 shots with a series of vaccine clinics for school vacation week.

There are six scheduled in Springfield and another three in Holyoke, all with big incentives.

Any Massachusetts resident six months and up who gets a dose at participating Get Boosted clinics will receive a $75 gift card. It can be any dose – first, second or booster. No ID or health insurance is required.

There are two clinics on Saturday in Springfield. The first takes place at Springfield Technology Park off of Federal Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The second will be held at the Bay Area Neighborhood Council from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All three Holyoke clinics run between Tuesday, February 21st to Thursday, February 23rd.


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

