Rogero Road and Fort Caroline Road is closed until further notice due to a water flood from a hydrant that was hit.

Action News Jax will notify you when the road is back open.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

Read: “We don’t know where he’s at”: Search continues for man who abducted daughter, prompted amber alert

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.