Madison High School Boys and Girls Basketball Programs Both Win as Community Comes Together In Charity Event

MADISON, NJ – Friday night the Madison community came together to support the Dodger’s girls’ and boys’ basketball program as they raised money to support the Children’s National Hospital Foundation and the CureMEdulla The Carson Leslie Foundation. The two teams hosted the event against Glen Rock in honor of Ella Bresee, who at the age of 15, lost her battle to brain cancer last September. Bresee, who’s brother Bryan started on the defensive line for the Clemson Tigers this past season and brought national attention to his sister’s illness, has connections to the Madison community. Ella’s family are the cousins of two Madison families, the Mariani and Regan families, who have children on the basketball teams at both programs – Sean Mariani and Quinn Regan are in the boys’ program and Gabby Mariani is part of the Madison girls basketball program.

The events coordinator, Kerry Mariani, is first cousins with Ella’s parents and spoke to TAPinto about how much is means to her family to have the support of the Madison community with people coming out to see the basketball programs compete.

“When [Joe] Reel and [Lisa] DiTuro came to Madison they’ve always done some kind of cancer fundraising but COVID stopped that. So we decided this year to bring it back and then we had a tragedy in our family when my cousin’s daughter passed away in September so we thought there is enough kids in the program from the Regan and Mariani families that we wanted to make it personal. And the coaches were right on board with us.”

Kerry’s daughter, Gabby, is the starting point guard for the Madison girls team and recently broke the school’s career assist record as only a sophomore. Tonight, however, was about more than her actions on the court in Madison’s 56-21 thumping of Glen Rock. After the game the second year player was just glad that she was able to be out on the floor to salute her beloved cousin.

“It was amazing,” the younger Mariani said. “The turnout was so nice, to see everyone out in support of us and her. We loved her so much; she was such a bright light in our life so it was fun to honor her and amazing to play for her and not just for myself or my teammates.”

Madison Girls’ head coach Lisa DiTuro was also looking past the results on the court in regards to what this night meant for some members of her team and the Madison community at large saying in part, “this game meant a lot to our team beyond just basketball.” DiTuro was happy that her team was able to be a part of the moment and come together with the rest of the Madison residents who chose to spend their Friday night supporting two outstanding charities.

“This was really special for us. Obviously, the Mariani and Regan families are a part of the basketball family…these are two families that we love dearly and to be able to support them and be there for them and this great cause just meant a lot to our team.”

Despite the importance of the communal aspect of Friday night's event for Madison DiTuro also has her eyes set on next week’s Group 2, Section 2 state tournament opener as the 2nd seeded and reigning sectional champion Dodgers are set to host 15th seeded Parsippany Tuesday evening.

“We’re really locked in right now. The girls are ready, they’ve got momentum going into states and we’re ready to get to work.”

As for the boys’ team they needed a second half comeback over Glen Rock to win a low scoring 48-45 affair for their 17th victory in their last 20 games and end the regular season at 18-7. Like the girls’ program, the Dodgers are also the No. 2 seed in their sectional tournament for the state playoffs, however Madison has a different tournament game to play before they too open up their postseason against Newark Central. Tomorrow night for the first time in over a decade and just the second time in program history Madison will play in the Morris County Tournament final against Delbarton. The Dodgers have had two games this week in the lead up to their two biggest games of the season but head coach Joe Reel says he’s been really only focused on Saturday’s matchup against the Green Wave all week.

“It’s been our focus every day in practice,” Reel said of the scouting his team has done on Delbarton. “To be honest with you I did not watch any Glen Rock film my focus has been on Delbarton all week and we kind of treated both of these games as kind of like a nice appetizer for the main event on Saturday. We’re really excited about it and we’re really looking forward to it.”



