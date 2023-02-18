Open in App
Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance

Albemarle Neighbor: Wilson honors mother with new Allecious restaurant

By By Anna Goodwin McCarthy Correspondent,

11 days ago

John Wilson has loved to cook for as long as he can remember.

Originally from Texas, Wilson fondly recalls as a young boy helping his mother prepare meals for himself and his three younger brothers.

Wilson’s love of cooking continued as an adult when he joined the military and went on to serve two decades in the U.S. Navy and Army National Guard.

“I cooked in the military my whole career,” said Wilson.

Wilson, who has lived in Elizabeth City since 1996, plans to put his more than 30 years of chef skills to work at his new downtown restaurant, Allecious Faith Family Food. Wilson hopes to open the restaurant, located at 106 North McMorrine Street in the former Oxena Newstand Building, in March.

Allecious will offer a variety of entrees including seafood, steak and ribs. Wilson also plans to incorporate his favorite recipes and sauces into his dishes.

One of his favorites is a Cajun sauce that can be used on dishes like salmon. Wilson describes it as “great to the palate.”

“People will love it,” he said.

Wilson also plans to offer specials on entrees like prime rib and meatloaf. He also plans to offer meal specials for senior citizens.

Wilson said Allecious Faith and Family Food will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sundays.

The restaurant’s name honors Wilson’s mother, whose name was Allecious, and includes two things very important to him: faith and family.

Wilson is currently a full-time pastor at the New Living Worship Center in Chesapeake, Virginia. His wife, Lucretia, and daughter, JaQueta Jones, will be very involved in the business.

Lucretia, who has experience in the restaurant industry, will manage front house operations at Allecious, while Jones, owner of her own business, Cakes By The Pound, will bake scrumptious desserts like sweet potato pound cake, Wilson said.

Wilson said his mother has passed away but she would be elated he is opening a restaurant.

For more information, visit the Allecious Faith and Family Food restaurant Facebook page.

