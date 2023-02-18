Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

PD: Passenger left in critical condition; 2 others injured in car crash

By Michael Coker,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0krtrfnl00

Three people were injured during a Corryville crash Friday night.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit said they responded to the crash near the intersection of West Martin Luther King Drive and Bishop Street at approximately 9:20 p.m.

They determined one of the drivers lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centerline, hitting another vehicle.

A passenger in the woman's vehicle was seriously injured and taken to the UC Medical Center, where they are currently listed in critical condition.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were also transported for treatment and are currently in stable condition.

Police said seatbelt usage is unknown at this time and excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash. They are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

Watch Live:

At This Hour

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
CPD: 1 dead, at least 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
17-year-old shot Wednesday evening at Roselawn Sports Complex
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
1 'critically injured' in Over-The-Rhine shooting
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One person hospitalized after trailer caught fire then exploded
Goshen, OH1 day ago
Woman hospitalized after she was shot by Goshen police
Goshen, OH1 day ago
22-year-old man ejected, killed in rollover crash in Independence
Independence, KY3 days ago
1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on I-75
Franklin, OH3 days ago
Coroner identifies man killed by police in Middletown
Middletown, OH4 days ago
Former ODJFS worker allegedly defrauded PUA program of nearly $800k, took bribes
Springdale, OH1 day ago
Sheriff: Mother determined as shooter in murder-suicide near New Richmond
New Richmond, OH2 days ago
New data shows car break-ins continue to increase in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
NWS: EF1 tornado touched down northwest of Middletown during Monday storms
Middletown, OH1 day ago
Blue Ash man accused of raping child multiple times over the span of 5 years
Blue Ash, OH6 days ago
Here's how you can help the City of Cincinnati repair potholes
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Community rallies to support 5-year-old Tri-State cancer patient
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Former Miami University and UC student dies in Nevada medical flight crash
Oxford, OH13 hours ago
'Tough summer': Part of Loveland Bike trail to close during peak season
Loveland, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati residents search for answers to youth gun violence
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Highland Heights council member arrested on drug possession, trafficking charges
Highland Heights, OH6 days ago
Local law enforcement prioritize switch that turns handgun into machine gun
Cincinnati, OH7 days ago
283 area code to be given out to new numbers in 513 region starting in April
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Miami University rescinds COVID-19 vaccine policy
Oxford, OH1 day ago
CVG Airport receives $14 million in federal funding for renovations
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
2023's February finishes as one of the warmest Cincinnati has ever seen
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
NKY recycled over 3,000 pounds of broken holiday lights from 2022 season
Covington, KY6 days ago
UC scientists working to develop way to repair heart after heart attack
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Local chili lovers celebrate newborn on National Chili Day
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy