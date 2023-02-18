PD: Passenger left in critical condition; 2 others injured in car crash

Three people were injured during a Corryville crash Friday night.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit said they responded to the crash near the intersection of West Martin Luther King Drive and Bishop Street at approximately 9:20 p.m.

They determined one of the drivers lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centerline, hitting another vehicle.

A passenger in the woman's vehicle was seriously injured and taken to the UC Medical Center, where they are currently listed in critical condition.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were also transported for treatment and are currently in stable condition.

Police said seatbelt usage is unknown at this time and excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash. They are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

