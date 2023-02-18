Zoo Run Run Saturday

Saturday is your chance to run "wild" through the Nashville Zoo. People can run past tigers and bears during the Zoo Run Run winter 5k.

Online registration shows that there are still spots available until after the run starts. The event starts at 2:00 p.m. and the race starts at 3:00 p.m.

It is $55 to do a timed run or walk and $50 for untimed.

All of the proceeds help the zoo fund its conservation work.

The race takes you through the zoo's property and even through parts not usually open to the public and through off-pavement paths.

People also have access to attractions until 5:00 p.m.

The event is for the whole family. If you have a little one under 5 years old, you are welcome to run with a stroller. Children under 2 are free.

Those who just want to watch and cheer on the runners and walkers can do so with a $10 race observer ticket and can hang out in the Festival Field where they'll have access to the zipline, 4D theater, and carousel!

