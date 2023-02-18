Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
This day in weather history: February 18

By Isabella Hulsizer,

11 days ago
While this weekend features warmer than average temperatures, not all February 18's were created equal.

According to the National Weather Service Grand Rapids , In 1926 a snowstorm dropped 5 to 9 inches of snow across southern Lower Michigan. Lansing set a record snow total for the day at 8.5 inches.

Fast forward to 2014, and persistent cold weather and frequent snows in January and February resulted in deep snow cover that persisted through much of March! NWS Grand Rapids said the snow depth reached 24 inches on February 18 in Grand Rapids, which is second only to the record of 25 inches set after the blizzard of late January 1978.

This February 18, we'll experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures rising to the upper 30s. Winds will be speedy through the day as well. Our snow depth is 3 inches, and we aren't expecting wintry weather until later next week.

