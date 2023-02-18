Kamala Harris accuses Russia of crimes against humanity at Munich Security Conference

Kamala Harris has declared that the US is formally accusing Russia of committing crimes against humanity.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the Vice President of America said there is "no doubt" that Russia is guilty.

She gave an impassioned speech at the conference detailing the atrocities that Ukraine has seen over the past year.

"Think of the four-year-old girl who the UN recently reported was sexually assaulted by a Russian soldier," she said.

She added it was "barbaric and inhumane."

