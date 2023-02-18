Photo by WWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER

Rocks Discount Vitamins League City

·

Attention League City, Texas

Get ready for a day filled with inspiration, discounts, & the chance to meet a true King of bodybuilding

•

Rocks Discount Vitamins is proud to announce our GRAND OPENING on February 18th from 12-3 pm!

And we have a special surprise for you all - the one & only KAI GREENE, the celebrity bodybuilder, will be joining us!

This is a chance of a lifetime to meet a true icon in the fitness world & get some tips & tricks on how to take your gains to the next level!

But that's not all!

The entire store will be on sale for 20% off! FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/rocks-discount-vitamins-is-proud-to-announce-our-grand-opening-on-february-18th-from-12-3-pm

Smoothie King (3401 Palmer Highway 106, Texas City, TX)

3401 Palmer Highway 106

Texas City, TX 77590

409-229-1903

We're excited to serve Texas City with safe and contactless pickup or delivery options!

Order ahead via the Smoothie King website or the Healthy Rewards app to have your smoothie ready when you are.

Our unique menu options are purposefully blended to meet your specific needs, goals, and ambitions.

We're committed to blending a more nutritious smoothie with whole fruits and organic veggies and removing artificial ingredients and added sugars in many blends

