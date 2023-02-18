Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler temperatures and sunshine start the weekend

By Mary Ours,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pcvfc_0krte1Nl00

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/18) 03:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning we are waking up with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits with gusts around 20mph.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Those will diminish today, and high pressure builds back in leaving us with seasonable highs in the low 40s with sunshine!

Hour-by-hour conditions - February 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

The mid-50s return Sunday, and rain showers move in on Monday late morning and afternoon.  We are just over 16" below average for snowfall this season and there's no chance for snow anytime soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iCFr_0krte1Nl00
Wind gusts throughout the day on February 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Highs next week will be back above normal near 50, in the mid-50s Wednesday with showers, and then back to the 60s Thursday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3Bmj_0krte1Nl00
7-day forecast: February 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

