‘RHONJ’: Jacqueline Laurita Revealed that Teresa Giudice ‘Will Never’ Film with Joe and Melissa, Kim D. Dishes

Shortly after Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita’s Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion lunch, Laurita called Kim “D” DePaola and revealed that Giudice said she will never film with Joe and Melissa Gorga again .

DePaola said she and Laurita are “besties” and that Laurita got an out-of-the-blue text from Giudice about a lunch meeting. And while Laurita told DePaola she was pretty shocked to hear from Giudice, she and husband Chris met Giudice and new husband Louie Ruelas at Cipriani’s in Vegas.

Teresa Giudice told Jacqueline Laurita that Joe and Melissa won’t be ‘riding on my coattails’

DePaola recounted what Laurita told her. “They saw each other. They hugged, did the Italian kiss,” she recalled on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “Teresa basically said, and this is a drop-the-mic moment, ‘I am never going to film with my brother and my sister-in-law again. They are not riding on my coattails ever again.’ And basically, that’s where the conversation ended as far as Melissa and Joe .”

She added, “Listen, that’s sad. I get the Gorgas point too. I do. Even Dolores (Catania) finally broke down and said there’s no coming back. They just should walk away from each other. Even she finally said it, which I was shocked. She said a softer kinder Teresa.”

Jacqueline Laurita apologized but Teresa did not

Laurita said she made amends with Giudice. “They laughed. They had fun. Jacqueline said that (Teresa and Louie) are very much into each other. He laughs at her. He thinks she’s funny. He gets a kick outta her. She is definitely softer in her delivery. A softer person looks very, very happy. And Jacqueline’s happy for her.”

“Listen, I don’t think they’re gonna be cooking in each other’s pots, but I think that they sincerely wanted to make up,” DePaola said. “And Jacqueline is the one who brought it up. She goes, ‘We both said a lot about things about each other and we both really hurt each other . And you know, I’m sorry for that.'”

“Teresa didn’t say she was sorry, but she said, yes, I agree. And they brushed it under the carpet and it’s all done,” she said.

Teresa Giudice isn’t leaving ‘RHONJ’ any time soon

Laurita told DePaola that those rumors that Giudice could be leaving RHONJ aren’t what Giudice told her. They mused about which franchise they would consider joining and Giudice said she wasn’t going anywhere any time soon.

“She (Laurita) is not coming back to the show and, but oh, another mic drop. So Jacqueline said they were talking about moving and Teresa said I would love to move to California,” DePaola recalled. “It’s very pricey there, which it is. She’s really considering Florida. And she said to Jacqueline, I’m never leaving the show. She goes, as a matter of fact, if I go, I would do another franchise, like I would do Miami. I would do LA I would do Beverly Hills, I would do Miami. I would do OC I love being on the show.”

“So if she moves, in let’s say four years, and one of ’em is still on, she would be on that show. She’s good friends with that Alexia (Nepola),” DePaola said. “So I don’t think California anymore. I think Dina (Manzo) moved to Florida, like a lot of people are moving to Florida. And so I think that’s her first pick.”