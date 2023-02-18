Turkey/Syria earthquake: Body of Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu found in rubble

Atsu, who played for Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton and Bournemouth in the Premier League, joined Turkish club Hatayspor in September and scored the winning goal for his new team on Feb. 5 against Kasimpaşa S.K., ESPN reported. The earthquake, which measured 7.8 in magnitude, hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria in the predawn hours of Feb. 6 and has killed more than 43,000 people.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” Nana Sechere, one of Atsu’s agents, wrote in a tweet on Saturday. “My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”
