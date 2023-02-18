Who are NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest judges? Dominique Wilkins headlines list for 2023 Salt Lake City event

Clear out the lanes. Reinforce the rims. The 2023 Slam Dunk Contest participants have arrived.
The NBA's annual event will once again be the All-Star Saturday Night closer. Four incredible athletes will be looking to impress the Salt Lake City crowd and join an exclusive list of contest winners.
Of course, the judges play a significant role in the crowning of a champion. Who will be holding up the scores at this year's event?
Who are NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest judges?
There will be a total of five judges at the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest.
- Jamal Crawford
- Lisa Leslie
- Karl Malone
- Harold Miner
- Dominique Wilkins
Miner and Wilkins have plenty of contest experience, as they are both two-time winners. Miner took home the trophy in 1993 and 1995, and Wilkins was crowned the champion in 1985 and 1990.
Slam Dunk Contest format, participants
The Slam Dunk Contest features four players competing in two rounds. Each player will attempt two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined scores for their two dunks will then advance to the final round.
The finalists will attempt two more dunks, and the player with the highest combined score will win the Slam Dunk Contest.
Here are the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest participants:
| Player
| Team
| Kenyon Martin Jr.
| Rockets
| Mac McClung
| Delaware Blue Coats/76ers
| Trey Murphy III
| Pelicans
| Jericho Sims
| Knicks
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest past winners
| Year
| Winner
| Team
| Location
| 2022
| Obi Toppin
| Knicks
| Cleveland
| 2021
| Anfernee Simons
| Trail Blazers
| Atlanta
| 2020
| Derrick Jones Jr.
| Heat
| Chicago
| 2019
| Hamidou Diallo
| Thunder
| Charlotte
| 2018
| Donovan Mitchell
| Jazz
| Los Angeles
| 2017
| Glenn Robinson III
| Pacers
| New Orleans
| 2016
| Zach LaVine
| Timberwolves
| Toronto
| 2015
| Zach LaVine
| Timberwolves
| New York City
| 2014
| John Wall
| Wizards
| New Orleans
| 2013
| Terrence Ross
| Raptors
| Houston
| 2012
| Jeremy Evans
| Jazz
| Orlando
| 2011
| Blake Griffin
| Clippers
| Los Angeles
| 2010
| Nate Robinson
| Knicks
| Dallas
| 2009
| Nate Robinson
| Knicks
| Phoenix
| 2008
| Dwight Howard
| Magic
| New Orleans
| 2007
| Gerald Green
| Celtics
| Las Vegas
| 2006
| Nate Robinson
| Knicks
| Houston
| 2005
| Josh Smith
| Hawks
| Denver
| 2004
| Fred Jones
| Pacers
| Los Angeles
| 2003
| Jason Richardson
| Warriors
| Atlanta
| 2002
| Jason Richardson
| Warriors
| Philadelphia
| 2001
| Desmond Mason
| SuperSonics
| Washington, D.C.
| 2000
| Vince Carter
| Raptors
| Oakland
| 1997
| Kobe Bryant
| Lakers
| Cleveland
| 1996
| Brent Barry
| Clippers
| San Antonio
| 1995
| Harold Miner
| Heat
| Phoenix
| 1994
| Isiah Rider
| Timberwolves
| Minnesota
| 1993
| Harold Miner
| Heat
| Salt Lake City
| 1992
| Cedric Ceballos
| Suns
| Orlando
| 1991
| Dee Brown
| Celtics
| Charlotte
| 1990
| Dominique Wilkins
| Hawks
| Miami
| 1989
| Kenny Walker
| Knicks
| Houston
| 1988
| Michael Jordan
| Bulls
| Chicago
| 1987
| Michael Jordan
| Bulls
| Seattle
| 1986
| Spud Webb
| Hawks
| Dallas
| 1985
| Dominique Wilkins
| Hawks
| Indianapolis
| 1984
| Larry Nance
| Suns
| Denver
NBA All-Star schedule 2023, live stream
NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off on Friday with the All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge. The skills competitions will be held on Saturday, and the All-Star Game will take place on Sunday.
Friday, Feb. 17
| Event
| Time (ET)
| TV channel
| Rising Stars practice
| 2:30 p.m.
| NBA TV
| Hall of Fame news conference
| 5:30 p.m.
| NBA TV
| Celebrity Game
| 7 p.m.
| ESPN
| Rising Stars
| 9 p.m.
| TNT
Saturday, Feb. 18
| Event
| Time (ET)
| TV channel
| All-Star practice
| 1 p.m.
| NBA TV
| HBCU Classic
| 4 p.m.
| NBA TV/TNT/ESPN2
| Adam Silver news conference
| 7 p.m.
| NBA TV
| All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest)
| 8 p.m.
| TNT
Sunday, Feb. 19
| Event
| Time (ET)
| TV channel
| Legends Awards
| 1 p.m.
| NBA TV
| G League Next Up Game
| 3 p.m.
| NBA TV
| All-Star Draft
| 7:30 p.m.
| TNT
| All-Star Game
| 8:30 p.m.
| TNT
