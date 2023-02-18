Open in App
Colonia, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: St. Thomas Aquinas Defeats Colonia, 49-42, for GMC Tournament Championship

11 days ago

MONROE, NJ — When these two squads met just 15 days earlier, St. Thomas Aquinas beat the Colonia girls basketball team by 50 points.

But, in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament championship game Friday night, the underdog Patriots came close to pulling off a monumental upset.

Top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas held off an inspired effort by third-seeded Colonia to repeat as GMC Tournament champion with a 49-42 victory. It was still a three-point game with 30 seconds left, though, and Colonia had a lead with as little as 5:30 left in the game.

The tremendous tandem of senior guard Matti Chiera – whose father played on a GMC Tournament boys champion at Colonia 25 years ago – at junior swing Taylor Derkack kept Colonia in the game deep enough to throw a serious scare into the heavily favored Trojans.

St. Thomas Aquinas (21-6) had a six-point lead very early in the game, but Colonia (14-11) came back. St. Thomas Aquinas had a six-point lead in the third quarter, and Colonia came back again.

The Patriots outscored St. Thomas Aquinas, 17-9, to take a 19-17 lead with 2:51 left in the first half on a pull-up jumper by Chiera, who led Colonia with 20 points. The Trojans regained the lead, 23-20, at the half, then opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer for a 26-20 lead.

But Colonia, dictating the tempo for much of the middle quarters, answered with eight straight points--six of them by Chiera, who hit a floater in the lane, scored off her own steal, then drove for a basket. Isabel Gidado drove for a layup with 2:04 left in the third quarter to give Colonia a 28-26 lead.

After St. Thomas Aquinas scored the next three points, Colonia gained a 30-29 lead going into the fourth quarter on a driving basket by Derkack, who finished with 14 points and provided supreme rim protection by blocking six Trojan shots in the second half alone.

A bucket by Sarah Genoni on a penetration move with 6:18 left in the fourth quarter gave Colonia its final lead, 32-31. St. Thomas Aquinas scored the next five points, and Colonia could only get as close as three points on two occasions the rest of the game--the final time with 33 seconds left on a left-handed drive by Derkack to make the score 45-42.

Colonia is the fifth seed in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 3 state tournament that starts Monday. The Patriots have a home game at 2 p.m. that day against 12th-seeded Nutley.

