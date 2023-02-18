Temperatures warm up Sunday in New Jersey, milder feel through the week

Storm Watch Team Michele Powers says temperatures will warm up Sunday and will last through the rest of the week.

NEW: Milder temperatures return Sunday with highs around 50 with the chance of a sprinkle or shower across the tri-state area.

NEXT: Rain chances will be off-and-on across the region over the next several days with the wind being a bit on the breezy side. There is even a chance for some snow in the 10-day forecast.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and calmer. Lows around freezing. Wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle chance late. Highs in the lower-50s and lows around 40.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or shower. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Highs around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance for snow. Highs in the 30s.