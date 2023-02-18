Open in App
New Jersey State
News 12

Temperatures warm up Sunday in New Jersey, milder feel through the week

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMxKB_0krs73vU00

Storm Watch Team Michele Powers says temperatures will warm up Sunday and will last through the rest of the week.

NEW: Milder temperatures return Sunday with highs around 50 with the chance of a sprinkle or shower across the tri-state area.

NEXT: Rain chances will be off-and-on across the region over the next several days with the wind being a bit on the breezy side. There is even a chance for some snow in the 10-day forecast.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and calmer. Lows around freezing. Wind 5-10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajvmH_0krs73vU00

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle chance late. Highs in the lower-50s and lows around 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmjdM_0krs73vU00

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or shower. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Highs around 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance for snow. Highs in the 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbqtV_0krs73vU00
