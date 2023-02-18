Milder Sunday, rain possible on Presidents' Day on Long Island

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be a mostly cloudy start Sunday before an overcast afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to start, then overcast in the afternoon. Milder with highs in the upper-40s. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY: Presidents Day – Warm. More clouds than sun. Highs low- to mid-50s. Lows mid- to upper-30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower possible. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, mostly in the evening. Highs upper-40s to low-50s. Lows mid- to upper-30s.

THURSDAY: Best chance for rain this week. Mild, but temperatures dropping overnight into Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Cooler air arrives, but still uncertainty about whether there will be enough moisture for winter precipitation.