Last spring was gloomy in Whatcom. Here’s this year’s forecast

This spring could be a repeat of last year’s gloomy early growing season, when gardeners saw their seedlings wither from chilly temperatures, damp conditions and lack of sunlight.

Spring 2023 in Western Washington could have average rainfall with below-average temperatures, according to the outlook for March-April-May issued Thursday, February 16, by the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

Seasonal forecasts make broad assumptions based on available data and known weather patterns, said meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It’s good to look at for some sort of insight. But it’s more of a guide,” Mazurkiewicz told The Bellingham Herald.

March 1 starts the season that meteorologists call meteorological spring, as opposed to astronomical spring — which is the period from the March 20 equinox to the June 21 solstice.

On a positive note, Bellingham and Whatcom County residents will be seeing almost two more hours of daylight in March than they were in February, a total of 11.8 hours as opposed to 10.1 hours, according to Wanderlog.com.