Nottingham Forest vs Man City live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match

Manchester City travel to Nottingham Forest for this weekend's Premier League action with Pep Guardiola's side in buoyant mood after their 3-1 win at title rivals Arsenal.

The defending champions go into the weekend as league leaders for the first time since August, but Arsenal could move back above them with a positive result at Aston Villa, in the early Saturday kickoff.

Victory at the Emirates Stadium may prove crucial in the Premier League title race but City face a Forest side which has lost just once in six league matches since the start of 2023.

Here's all the key information on the match including kickoff time, live streaming and TV channels, lineups and betting odds.

What time is Nottingham Forest vs Man City kick off?

This Premier League match will kick off at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday, February 18 at 3 p.m. local time.

Here's how that time translates across some of the major territories:

Date Kickoff time USA Sat, Feb. 18 10:00 ET Canada Sat, Feb. 18 10:00 ET UK Sat, Feb. 18 15:00 GMT Australia Sun, Feb. 19 02:00 AEDT India Sat, Feb. 18 20:30 IST Hong Kong Sat, Feb. 18 23:00 HKT Malaysia Sat, Feb. 18 23:00 MYT Singapore Sat, Feb. 18 23:00 SGT New Zealand Sun, Feb. 19 04:00 NZDT

Nottingham Forest vs Man City live stream, TV channel

Here's how to watch all of the action from this match in some of the major territories:

TV channel Streaming USA — Peacock Canada — fuboTV Canada UK — — Australia — Optus Sport New Zealand — Sky Sport NOW India — Jio TV, Hotstar VIP Hong Kong — now TV Malaysia — Astro GO Singapore — StarHub TV+

UK: This match will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the television blackout on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

USA: This match streams on NBC's Peacock platform for subscribers in both English and Spanish.

Canada: Every Premier League game this season is live streaming exclusively via fuboTV in Canada.

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream every match live and on demand on Optus Sport .

Nottingham Forest vs Man City lineups

Forest head coach Steve Cooper is battling against one of the longest current injury lists in the Premier League with eight first-team players out of action.

First choice centre-back pair Scott McKenna and Willy Boly were both forced off in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Fulham, with the duo injured at the same time in a bizarre collision. Their absences account for two of five changes overall, with J oe Worrall, Felipe , Jack Colback , Jonjo Shelvey , and Danilo the men to come in.

Nottingham Forest starting XI (4-3-3) : Navas (GK) — Aurier, Felipe, Worrall, Lodi — Colback, Shelvey, Freuler — Gibbs-White, Danilo — Johnson

Nottingham Forest subs: Hennessey (GK), Williams, Toffolo, Scarpa, Mangala, Surridge, Dennis, Ayew, Wood.

City came through their win at Arsenal unscathed and England star John Stones (hamstring) is their only absentee for this clash. However, Pep Guardiola could shuffle his pack with an eye on next week's Champions League trip to RB Leipzig, with Phil Foden and Rico Lewis among those in contention to start

Man City starting XI (4-3-3) : Ederson (GK) — Walker, Dias Laporte, Silva— De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan — Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Man City subs: Ortega (GK), Lewis, Gomez, Ake, Akanji, Phillips, Mahrez, Palmer, Alvarez

Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction, odds

City will be unfazed by Arsenal's result in the early match this weekend, as Guardiola pushes to keep the momentum in their favour, and keep Mikel Arteta's men under pressure all the way in the title race.

Forest have improved since the start of 2023, but City look to be gathering crucial form at the right time, and the memory of losing 6-0 at the Etihad at the start of the campaign will be in the back of the hosts' minds.

Prediction: Man City to win 2-0