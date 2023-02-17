Penn State eyes major renovations for Beaver Stadium in future

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Penn State’s new president isn’t looking for a new football stadium.

The plan moving forward for the university is to explore major renovations for Beaver Stadium, President Neeli Bendapudi said Friday at a board of trustees meeting, one that could see uses for the site outside of football.

“After extensive research and consultation, renovation for Beaver Stadium is the direction we want to take as it is far more economical than a new build,” Bendapudi said. “In addition, it’s important to note that no part of this project will be funded by tuition, student fees or any of our educational budget.

“I know there is a lot of interest in this project, and we are at the beginning of a multi-year journey, which still must include proposal review and approval by the board of trustees. Athletics also will need to put the project out for bid.”

It’s a conclusion that the school had previously reached while funding a “Facilities Master Plan” that outlined needs for athletics across campus under previous athletic director Sandy Barbour. That study also called for a multi-phase renovation of Beaver Stadium as opposed to building an entirely new venue.

But those plans were understandably put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and dramatically affected finances, especially with the football team unable to host fans for home games during an abbreviated 2020 season.

For now, there aren’t many details available, as Penn State said the renovation plan for the 63-year-old stadium is “still being finalized” before anything can move forward.

As it is, there is no projected timeframe, cost or scope of the plan that had been announced. Any renovations would most likely take more than one offseason — especially in the event of a tough winter — and would have to be done in phases. Texas A&M recently was able to keep playing without moving to a temporary venue while overhauling Kyle Field.