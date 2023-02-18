Open in App
Galveston, TX
ABC13 Houston

Galveston golf cart crash suspect pulled over in vehicle without Interlock device, police say

13 days ago

A man, who's waiting for the next legal phase of the deadly Galveston golf cart crash that he's accused of causing, may have been in violation of the bond tied to that case.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 children, 2 adults killed after drunk driver crashes into golf cart in Galveston, police say

Police in Rosenberg, where Miguel Espinoza resides, said their traffic division pulled him over on Friday under suspicion of a potential bond violation.

According to police, traffic units learned that Espinoza, who's out on bond for four counts of intoxication manslaughter out of Galveston County, may have been operating vehicles without an Interlock device, which prevents or allows drivers to start a car based on blood-alcohol level.

Police said officers located Espinoza while he was operating a vehicle without the required device.

Espinoza was taken into custody for driving while his license was invalid. Police also sent bond violation information to the Galveston County courts.

SEE ALSO: Galveston golf cart crash suspect had bloodshot eyes, breath smelled of alcohol, filing reads

The 45-year-old was arrested on Aug. 6, 2022, shortly after police said his black SUV failed to stop at an intersection and crashed into a golf cart carrying a grandfather, his wife, their niece, and three grandkids.

The victims were Felipe Bentancur, 49; Destiny Uvalle, 25; Brailyn Cantu, 14; and Kaisyn Bentancur, 4.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

SEE ALSO: Lawsuit filed against alleged drunk driver in crash that killed 4 people in a golf cart in Galveston
