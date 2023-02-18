Open in App
Montgomery County, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Both 2016 murder victim's family and her suspected killer begging courts to start trial

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yexbm_0krbsesz00

The trial of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2016 and then hiding her body has been reset, adding yet another delay in her family's wait for justice.

Amalia Alexander, 32, disappeared in September 2016. Her remains were found two months later in a Montgomery County field. Her then-boyfriend, Jarvis Hickerson, was charged with capital murder that December
.

"He took her body far away and left her there to rot," Laura Alexander, Amalia's sister, said. "Left her there to rot and let the animals tear her apart. Think about that."

Laura Alexander has been grappling with the cruelty of the crime for more than six years.

"I just want them to try this case," she added.

Laura was hopeful a trial date was getting closer, but Friday morning, a pre-trial conference was reset yet again. There have been almost 50 resets and four different defense attorneys since 2016. Laura is frustrated.

"It seems like my sister isn't as important. It's not a big case because she's just another person," she said facetiously.

In the time it has taken to try high-profile defendant A.J. Armstrong twice for the murder of his parents and prepare for a third trial, following two mistrials, Hickerson has not even been tried once.

He made bond and was free until March 2021, when he was arrested for allegedly choking his new girlfriend. Since then, he's been in jail with his bond revoked.

PREVIOUS STORY: Amalia Alexander's best friend calls boyfriend accused of her murder 'a monster'

Hickerson's case is in the 177th District Court. According to the online criminal courts' dashboard, 25% of Judge Robert Johnson's cases are older than 361 days. That is lower than the 32% average of all 21 courts.

Still, it is not good enough either for the suspect, who hand-wrote a letter to the court in March 2022, begging to get "his case and situation resolved." It is the only thing about which he and Laura agree.

"He took a life from me and my family," she said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office declined to comment. Hickerson's current attorney, Loretta Muldrow, did not respond to an ABC13 request for comment. Both the prosecution and defense were in agreement on many of the dozens of resets, records show.

The latest reset pushes a trial date back six weeks to April, and Laura has a deadline of April 28.

"I'm hoping this trial can be over by her birthday so I can release her ashes in a place where she wanted to go, which is in Jamaica," Laura said. "It will be a relief. It will be like, 'OK, sister, I fought for you. I fought for you. I did my job.'"

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'No one is helping': Murdered mom's family fighting to get her 2-year-old from suspects' relatives
Pasadena, TX26 days ago
3-year-old in coma after mother's boyfriend allegedly physically abused him, court records show
Houston, TX29 days ago
Suspect under arrest weeks after calling a baby ‘stupid’ online, bragging about shooting the father at least 8 times with rifle: Cops
Covington, KY13 days ago
Family of murdered 18-year-old names her suspected killers after waiting months for arrests
Washington, DC6 days ago
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested
Justin, TX28 days ago
The Mormon Mom TikToker Who Went Viral For “Soft Swinging” Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence
Herriman, UT3 days ago
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
Indianapolis, IN14 days ago
Two Detroit cops in a relationship with one another found dead in ‘very tragic’ suspected murder-suicide
Detroit, MI9 days ago
Former prison cook who abused inmate at East Bay facility gets stiff sentence
Dublin, CA20 days ago
‘You are evil’: Widow rips 18-year-old man who allegedly murdered her police officer husband
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Teen girl missing for more than a year found pregnant, in closet
Port Huron, MI20 days ago
Georgia police officer arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old girl who was missing for 6 months, authorities say
Doraville, GA15 days ago
Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer
Norman, OK21 days ago
Alaska woman pleads guilty to killing 'best friend' after man catfished her and offered to pay $9 million for murder videos
Anchorage, AK11 days ago
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
North Las Vegas, NV23 days ago
Convicted murderer James Dale dies after assault in New Hamsphire prison
Berlin, NH13 days ago
Alabama man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, got into a shootout with her sister, then killed himself, police say
Birmingham, AL16 days ago
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Washington, DC27 days ago
Buffalo Shooter Tells Court He Shot People ‘Because They Were Black,’ Says He Hopes No One Is ‘Inspired by Me and What I Did’
Buffalo, NY14 days ago
Fla. Shooting Victims Identified as Girl Who Was 'the Next Gabby Douglas' and Woman Out for a Drive
Orlando, FL6 days ago
A Mississippi Police Officer Who Shot a Black 15-Year-Old in the Head Won’t Face Criminal Charges
Gulfport, MS6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy