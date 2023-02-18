Open in App
Raleigh, NC
Technician Online

NC State baseball wallops Wagner 14-1 in season opener

By Sam Overton, Managing EditorEthan Bakogiannis, Sports Editor,

11 days ago
Not even inclement weather and ominous storm clouds could save Wagner from being thrashed by NC State baseball in its season-opener. The red-and-white ruthlessly took...
