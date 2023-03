Tyler senior Justtice Taylor (23) is introduced before Friday’s game in DeSoto. Greeting her is senior Kamora Jackson. By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

DeSOTO — The Tyler Lady Lions started slow and tried to finish fast, but they came up a bit short, 57-48, against the Red Oak Lady Hawks on Friday in a Class 5A girls area playoff game at DeSoto High School Gymnasium.

The Lady Lions end their standout season at 29-8, while Red Oak (21-10) advances to meet either McKinney North or Longview next week in the regional quarterfinals.