SF nonprofit helps low-income mothers by offering free doula services

S.F. nonprofit offers free doula service to low-income mothers 02:56

SAN FRANCISCO – Having support during childbirth and afterwards is crucial, but for low-income moms, that help can be out of reach. A Bay Area group provides resources, including through a free doula service.

The Birth Companions Community Center (BCCC) is a local nonprofit that makes Latina mothers feel advocated and supported during and after childbirth.

They make this possible by offering free doulas, services and personalized healthcare to mothers.

One of those mothers is Alejandra Diaz, who is due to give birth to her second son any day. Her pregnancy is considered high-risk.

Diaz said her last birth was traumatic and wants more support in the delivery room. A friend shared that she should connect with BCCC.

Alejandra Diaz (second from left) receives help from the Birth Companions Community Center in San Francisco, which provides doula services. CBS

"As a mom, I now know I am not alone in this journey," said Diaz.

What she discovered was more than she could have imagined-- a community.

"To be honest I am so happy. I am very blessed to have all this support that I wasn't expecting to have," Diaz said. "I can't describe the happiness that I feel, because that is something that every mom needs. Pregnancy is hard and postpartum is harder."

Diaz began attending classes at BCCC. The nonprofit consists of 22 Latina doulas. Each week, they hold parenting classes, prenatal/postnatal massages, baby clothes and resources for mothers.

When Diaz couldn't make it to the center, because of her high-risk pregnancy, the team came to her.

One of those members included Veronica Fregoso, the co-founder of the center.

Fregoso and her team spent the day with Diaz. They went over her birth plan, made her a home cooked meal and looked after her son. These services typically could cost hundreds a day, but this support is free.

"[Having support] change a lot especially if you are by yourself in this country," said Fregoso. "You feel more relaxed and the moms can birth feeling more relaxed."

Their goal is to guide mothers safely through and after birth.

BCCC said its goals are simple. They wish to continue breaking down barriers for low-income mothers in the Latina community and save lives.