Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

SF nonprofit helps low-income mothers by offering free doula services

By CBS San Francisco,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VxSj_0kraBIGj00

S.F. nonprofit offers free doula service to low-income mothers 02:56

SAN FRANCISCO – Having support during childbirth and afterwards is crucial, but for low-income moms, that help can be out of reach. A Bay Area group provides resources, including through a free doula service.

The Birth Companions Community Center (BCCC) is a local nonprofit that makes Latina mothers feel advocated and supported during and after childbirth.

They make this possible by offering free doulas, services and personalized healthcare to mothers.

One of those mothers is Alejandra Diaz, who is due to give birth to her second son any day. Her pregnancy is considered high-risk.

Diaz said her last birth was traumatic and wants more support in the delivery room. A friend shared that she should connect with BCCC.

Alejandra Diaz (second from left) receives help from the Birth Companions Community Center in San Francisco, which provides doula services. CBS

"As a mom, I now know I am not alone in this journey," said Diaz.

What she discovered was more than she could have imagined-- a community.

"To be honest I am so happy. I am very blessed to have all this support that I wasn't expecting to have," Diaz said. "I can't describe the happiness that I feel, because that is something that every mom needs. Pregnancy is hard and postpartum is harder."

Diaz began attending classes at BCCC. The nonprofit consists of 22 Latina doulas. Each week, they hold parenting classes, prenatal/postnatal massages, baby clothes and resources for mothers.

When Diaz couldn't make it to the center, because of her high-risk pregnancy, the team came to her.

One of those members included Veronica Fregoso, the co-founder of the center.

Fregoso and her team spent the day with Diaz. They went over her birth plan, made her a home cooked meal and looked after her son. These services typically could cost hundreds a day, but this support is free.

"[Having support] change a lot especially if you are by yourself in this country," said Fregoso. "You feel more relaxed and the moms can birth feeling more relaxed."

Their goal is to guide mothers safely through and after birth.

BCCC said its goals are simple. They wish to continue breaking down barriers for low-income mothers in the Latina community and save lives.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Bay Area medical professionals see flood of patients on El Salvador medical mission
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
San Francisco pandemic recovery among worst in nation, study finds
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Bay Area lawmaker seeks to incentivize converting vacant offices into housing
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Top health official hopes to take local 'food for medicine' program nationwide
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Newsom vows CEQA reform after court blocks UC Berkeley People's Park student housing
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
San Jose shows support for attacked street food vendors
San Jose, CA2 days ago
San Francisco beauty salon owner worries about future after 4 burglaries in a year
San Francisco, CA22 hours ago
'Incredibly worrisome' – No leads in search for missing Wild 94.9 radio host 'JV'
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
2 teens arrested in assault near San Francisco Dolores Park
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
San Francisco Zoo welcomes new baby mandrill monkey
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Man found guilty of murdering supervisor on San Rafael job site
San Rafael, CA18 hours ago
Burlingame moves ahead with smoking ban in Broadway Business District
Burlingame, CA1 day ago
Oakland landlords hold rally demanding end to eviction moratorium
Oakland, CA10 hours ago
Peninsula gun storeowner questions the need for more state laws
Burlingame, CA14 hours ago
Wild 94.9 radio host 'J.V.' reported missing, believed to be at risk
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Santa Rosa police arrest suspect in stabbing attack on homeless man
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
Caught On Video: San Francisco carjacking suspects arrested in Oakland
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
Neighbors show support for Oakland security guard attacked by burglary suspects
Oakland, CA1 day ago
5 arrested, stolen instruments recovered in Santa Rosa music co-op burglary
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Former San Quentin prison guard sentenced for smuggling phones onto death row
San Quentin, CA3 days ago
3 killed in separate nighttime shootings in Oakland
Oakland, CA3 days ago
After temporary repairs, Santa Cruz mulls long-term fix to storm-damaged West Cliff Drive
Santa Cruz, CA11 hours ago
Antioch Police arrest Brentwood man in connection with September murder
Antioch, CA13 hours ago
Overnight shooting on San Francisco's Embarcadero leaves one dead
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Police search for driver in fatal East Palo Alto hit-and-run
East Palo Alto, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy