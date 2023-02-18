Michigan State could resume classes a week after mass shooting; Students believe it's too soon 03:00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five days after a gunman opened fire on Michigan State University's campus, killing three students and injuring five more, MSU students are still processing the grief and trauma from the incident.

The university is planning for classes to resume on Monday, but students feel it's too soon as they continue to mourn.

"There are still students who are traumatized by this," said sophomore Connor L.

The school's student newspaper is also advocating for at least another week before classes resume. The editorial board wrote that some students feel like they can never step foot on campus again.

"I know people who have exams next week who are saying I shouldn't be studying for an exam especially since what happened," Le said.

ML Elrick, a parent of MSU student, said his daughter doesn't feel comfortable returning to campus. He's also a journalism professor at the university.

He said his daughter still dealing with a range of emotions as a result of the shooting. Elrick knows his students are still uneasy about the idea of returning a week after the tragedy.

Elrick said the university shouldn't rush the return to classes if students aren't ready.

"I told my students I'm here whether we have class or not if they need to talk to anybody," he said. "There's just nothing we can do except sort of let them guide us and tell us what they're ready for."

MSU sophomore Matthew Zivian said he hopes students are a part of the decision making process.

"Students should be consulted," he said. There's no point in speculating when we are here to have that conversation and give our opinion and give our perspectives."

The university said earlier in the week that classes will resume on Monday, but as of it's unclear if that will continue to be the plan.

But what is clear is that students do not feel comfortable returning so soon and they're hoping the university will listen to their concerns.