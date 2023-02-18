Open in App
El Cajon, CA
Times of San Diego

Drug Dealer Sentenced 25 Years to Life in Prison for El Cajon Shooting of Two Men

By Elizabeth Ireland,

11 days ago
The Hall of Justice in San Diego. Courtesy District Attorney’s office

A man who opened fire on two men in an El Cajon residential neighborhood, killing one of them, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in state prison.

Roberto Hernandez, 28, was convicted by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the March 20, 2020, shooting that killed 20-year-old James Bowens.

El Cajon police said officers responded just before 8 p.m. to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Applewood Drive and Cedar Street and found two men who were shot.

Bowens was taken to a hospital, where he died, while the other victim was hospitalized for a gunshot to one of his legs.

According to Deputy District Attorney Clayton Carr, Hernandez was attempting to sell drugs to the victims when one of them snatched the drugs from him.

Hernandez then opened fire on the men, striking both of them. The prosecutor alleged at least one of the bullets he fired entered a nearby home, but no one was struck.

City News Service contributed to this article.

