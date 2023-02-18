LIVE UPDATES: Texas A&M Extends Lead Over Seattle University In Seventh Inning

Follow along from Blue Bell Park as Texas A&M takes on Seattle University

COLLEGE STATION -- The cold air might be blowing in Aggieland, but the bats are looking to come alive at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M opens the 2023 season at home with a three-game series against Seattle University . Year 1 of the Jim Schlossnagle season couldn't have gotten off to a better start. A&M rebounded after its inconsistent play in February to win the SEC West and eventually represent the conference in the College World Series.

The No. 5 Aggies have tasted victory and nearly forced their way to a national championship against the eventual champion and SEC West rival Ole Miss. A veteran roster and another season in Schlossnagle's system might be enough to set the program over the edge. Everything, however, starts with a quality outing from junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer on the mound.

Follow along with AllAggies.com live from Olsen Field for the first game of the season against the Redhawks.

PREGAME:

SEATTLE'S STARTING LINEUP

- 3B Trevor Antonson

- LF Cole Kleckner

- 1B Matt Boissoneault

- RF Jackson Reed

- C Grant Heiser

- DH Ryne Hays

- 2B Hudson Shupe

- SS Kellen Carr

- CF Collin Curry

Starting Pitcher: Peter Chronowski

TEXAS A&M STARTING LINEUP

- SS Hunter Haas

- 1B Jack Moss

- 2B Austin Bost

- 3B Trevor Werner

- RF Brett Minnich

- DH Ryan Targac

- CF Jordan Thompson

- LF Jace LaViolette

- C Max Kaufer

Starting Pitcher: Nathan Dettmer

TOP OF FIRST

Pitching: Nathan Dettmer

- Trevor Antonson struck out looking (K)

- Cole Kleckner grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

- Matt Boissoneault grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

BOTTOM OF FIRST

Pitching: Peter Chronowski

- Hunter Haas grounded out to Kellen Carr, throw to Matt Boissoneault (6-3)

- Jack Moss grounded out to Matt Boissoneault (3)

- Austin Bost flied out to Jackson Reed (F9)

END OF FIRST INNING: Seattle University 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP OF SECOND

Pitching: Dettmer

- Jackson Reed singled to center field

- Grant Heiser struck out swinging (K)

- Ryne Hays struck out swinging (K)

- Hudson Shupe grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

BOTTOM OF SECOND

Pitching: Chronowski

- Trevor Werner struck out swinging (K)

- Brett Minnich grounded out to Matt Boissoneault (3)

- Ryan Targac flied out to Collin Curry (F8)

END OF SECOND INNING: Seattle University 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP OF THIRD

Pitching: Dettmer

SUBSTITUTION: Kasen Wells replaces Brett Minnich in right field

- Kellen Carr struck out looking (K)

- Collin Curry struck out looking (K)

- Trevor Antonson struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF THIRD

Pitching: Chronowski

- Jordan Thompson flied out to Jackson Reed (F9)

- Jace LaViolette lined out to Hudson Shupe (L4)

- Max Kaufer struck out looking (K)

END OF THIRD INNING: Seattle University 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP OF FOURTH

Pitching: Dettmer

- Cole Kleckner grounded out to Trevor Werner, throw to Jack Moss (5-3)

- Matt Boissoneault struck out swinging (K)

- Jackson Reed struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH

Pitching: Chronowski

- Hunter Haas flied out to Kellen Carr (F6)

- Jack Moss flied out to Collin Curry (F8)

- Austin Bost singled to right field, advanced to second on passed ball

- Trevor Werner reached on error (E1), Bost to third

- Kasen Wells walked, Werner to second

- Ryan Targac singled to center, Wells to second, Werner scored, Bost scored

- Jordan Thompson flied out to Jackson Reed (F9)

END OF FOURTH INNING: Texas A&M 2, Seattle University 0

TOP OF FIFTH

Pitching: Dettmer

- Grant Heiser flied out to Kasen Wells (F9)

- Ryne Hays flied out to Kasen Well (F9)

- Hudson Shupe singled to center field

- Kellen Carr singled, Shupe to second

- Collin Curry singled, Shupe to third, Carr to second

PITCHING CHANGE: Carson Lambert to replace Nathan Dettmer

- Trevor Antonson flied out to Kasen Wells

BOTTOM OF FIFTH

Pitching: Chronowski

- Jace LaViolette struck out swinging (K)

- Max Kaufer flied out to Hudson Shupe (F4)

- Hunter Haas reached first on error

- Jack Moss doubled down the right field line, Haas scored

PITCHING CHANGE: Blake Smith to replace Peter Chronowski

- Austin Bost grounded out to Trevor Antonson, throw to Matt Boissoneault (5-3)

END OF FIFTH INNING: Texas A&M 3, Seattle University 0

TOP OF SIXTH

Pitching: Lambert

- Cole Kleckner walked, advanced to second on passed ball

- Matt Boissoneault flied out to Jace LaViolette (F7)

- Jackson Reed walked

- Grant Hieser flied out to out to Kasen Wells (F9)

- Ryne Hays struck out looking (K)

BOTTOM OF SIXTH

Pitching: Smith

- Trevor Werner grounded out Trevoer Antonson, throw to Matt Boissoneault (5-3)

- Kasen Wells struck out looking (K)

- Ryan Targac flied out to Collin Curry (F8)

END OF SIXTH INNING: Texas A&M 3, Seattle University 0

TOP OF SEVENTH

Pitching: Lambert

- Hudson Shupe grounded out Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

- Kellen Carr grounded out to Hunter Haas, throw to Jack Moss (6-3)

- Collin Curry flied out to Jace LaViolette (F7)

BOTTOM OF SEVENTH

Pitching: Mason Hoover

- Jordan Thompson flied out to Cole Kleckner (F7)

- Jace LaViolette walked, advanced to second on wild pitch

- Max Kaufer walked, LaViolette advanced to third on passed ball. Kaufer advanced to second on wild pitch

- Hunter Haas walked

- Jack Moss singled to right field, Kaufer to third, Haas to second, LaViolette scored

PITCHING CHANGE: Blake Leaverton to replace Hoover

- Austin Bost flied out to Cole Kleckner, Kaufer scored from third (SAC)

END OF SEVENTH INNING: Texas A&M 3, Seattle University 0

TOP OF EIGHTH

Pitching: Lambert

- Trevor Antonson walked

- Cole Kleckner struck out swinging (K)

- Matt Boissoneault homered to left field, Antonson scored

PITCHING CHANGE: Matt Dillard to replace Lambert

- Jackson Reed ground-rule doubled

- Grant Heiser flied out ot Jordan Thompson, Reed to third (F8)

- Ryne Hays struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF EIGHTH

Pitching: Leaverton

- Kasen Wells walked

PITCHING CHANGE: Sam Hanson to replace Leaverton

- Ryan Targac flied out to Collin Curry (F8)

- Jordan Thompson hit by pitch, Wells advanced to second (HBP)

- Jace Laviolette singled, Thompson advanced to third, Wells scored

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here