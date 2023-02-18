Open in App
KHON2

Some Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled, may contain glass

By Russell Falcon,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9uCL_0krYJCh500

(NEXSTAR) — Beverage giant PepsiCo, which distributes many ready-to-drink Starbucks coffees, is recalling about 25,200 cases (12 bottles per case) of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino products over concerns they could contain glass.

The affected drinks are 13.7-ounce Vanilla Frappuccinos bearing UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Expiration dates on these 2023 products are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Nexstar has reached out to PepsiCo for comment. Meanwhile, if you have concerns about the affected products and believe you may have purchased them, you can contact PepsiCo.

The FDA has not yet released its own recall of the product, however, consumers can report food-related problems to them here.

This is a developing story.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Search for an escaped inmate issued by Dept. of Public Safety
Honolulu, HI6 hours ago
Multiple vehicle accidents closes 2 lanes on H1 before Aiea
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Young male stabbed at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park
Honolulu, HI6 hours ago
Family mourns couple killed in Makiki fire
Honolulu, HI5 hours ago
Hawaii’s Kolten and Kean Wong cherishing family time with Mariners
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Hawaii softball pitcher Millie Fidge named Big West Freshman of the Week
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
HPD to conduct surprise impaired driver checkpoints
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
HFD rescues hiker told to stay put until first light
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Hawaii football mourns loss of Gaylord Carreira
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Former DOE employee charged with felony theft
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
HFD finds cause of fatal Makiki fire
Honolulu, HI16 hours ago
Hawaii’s Nick Herbig set for NFL Combine
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Medical services flight crashes Nevada, killing 5
Stagecoach, NV3 days ago
Milestone achieved: Hauula teen collects 1 million cans and bottles to help pay college tuition for fellow Hawai’i students
Hauula, HI3 days ago
LIST: New tenants coming to Pearlridge Center
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Stolen motorcycle raises more security issues at airport
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Marcus Mariota becomes free agent after being released by Falcons
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
WATCH: Light pole falls just missing cars driving through
Honolulu, HI18 hours ago
Red light cameras being installed at intersection of hit-and-run crash
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Firefighters battle morning blaze in Nanakuli
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Celebrating National Pokemon Day
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Hawaii beach volleyball opens season with third place finish
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Bella Pietra Offers Exclusive Tile Designs For Hawaii Homeowners
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Queen Street closed due to vehicle collision investigation
Honolulu, HI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy