San Francisco Examiner

Springtime secret: the Bay Area's February wildflowers

By Molly HetherwickAnnie A., California.com,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prm33_0krXya9F00
Wildflowers blanket the coast in San Luis Obispo in 2021. Annie A., California.com

Almost every wet winter in California gives way to much ado about the potential for a superbloom, an unpredictable and magnificent explosion of wildflowers around the state.

State deserts come alive during these events with radiant orange California poppies, hot pink cactus flowers and fragrant white yucca stalks. People flock from far and wide to witness the spectacle, at times trampling delicate plants in their frenzy. But the Bay Area has a secret — its very own miraculous bloom, every year in early spring.

A chorus of coastal plants in Northern California break out into flower starting in early February. The arrival of sunnier — if not warmer — weather kick starts new growth, and the hills awash in bright green make the wildflowers pop.

Here's a few of the native wildflowers you can catch in your favorite state parks and open spaces around the Bay.

