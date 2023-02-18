Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead at 49 by Apparent Suicide: Details

Shutterstock

Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 49 years old.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call at the American Idol alum’s home the afternoon of Friday, February 17, with reports of an apparent suicide after a man shot himself.

“Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office,” read a statement from Nashville police via Variety. “His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Kellie has not broken her silence on her husband’s death as of publication.

Kyle was a talented singer, musician and songwriter, having worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Kelly Clarkson, Trace Adkins, Scotty McCreery and Kellie. After moving to Nashville from his home state of Minnesota in 2000, the multifaceted artist joined Curb Word Publishing as a staff writer in 2003.

He achieved his “first significant success as a writer” that year with Kimberly Locke‘s single, “8th World Wonder,” according to his company bio. Some of his other notable accomplishments include writing “what became the fastest rising single in the history of country music,” Garth Brooks‘ “More Than A Memory,” which debuted at No. 1. Kyle also cowrote “Still” by Tim McGraw and “Dust” by Eli Young Band. Additionally, Kyle produced four No. 1 singles for artist Lee Brice: “Hard To Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor.”

“He is so good at what he does,” Kellie told People in 2015. “The music he’s produced for Lee Brice is all over the radio! I’m so excited to be in the studio again recording a new album, and working with Kyle has been amazing. He has watched me perform for years, so it was great to have a front row seat as an artist and see him in his element.”

Kellie and Kyle met through mutual friends and got engaged in June 2010. The pair secretly wed on New Year’s Day in 2011 on an island in the Caribbean.

“He makes me feel so, so great about myself. I feel so beautiful when I’m with him,” Kellie previously told The Boot. “He always tells me he likes me better with no makeup on and sweatpants. He makes me feel the most beautiful when I’m with him.”

A rep for Kellie and the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).