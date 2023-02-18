Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen with sneaker line invited to Oscars

By Monica Morales,

11 days ago

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of Gernie Company. The story below has been updated to include the correct spelling .

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teen who is making a name for herself in the sneaker industry has caught the eye of Hollywood bigwigs.

After PIX11’s story , Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis’ mom said the teen was asked to work on shoes that will be included in goodie bags at the Academy Awards. Thanks to SW Roseburgh and Gernie Company, the shoes will be given exclusively to the Oscar nominees.

The Brooklyn teen and her mom will be at the event. A total of 75 sneakers are being specially made just for the Oscars. She’s hoping to get big stars to wear them.

PIX11 will be following her success every step of the way.

