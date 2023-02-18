Open in App
Santa Monica, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

New Jersey man walks across country raising funds for homeless veterans

By KCAL-News Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZeWd_0krWhcNT00

New Jersey man walks across country raising funds for homeless veterans 02:05

A 25-year-old New Jesey man walked 143 days, 20 to 30 miles a day, across the country raising funds and awareness for homeless veterans.

On his tenth pair of sneakers, Tommy Pasquale strolled in to Venice Beach Friday with only his souped-up shopping cart and jumped in the Pacific Ocean to celebrate the end of his fundraising journey.

"I walked all the way from Jersey, through Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and here to sunny southern California," said Pasquale.

His journey began at the Atlantic Ocean in New Jersey, Sept. 19. His goal was to raise awareness and money for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, as many of his friends and family are veterans and active duty.

"I think it's a bit shameful that brave men and women go serve and protect this country and come home and not have a place to hang their hat at the end of the day," said Pasquale.

Pasquale's parents Rosanna and Peter were in Venice to celebrate their son's mission. "I'm very proud of my son," said Peter. "This is one moment where he has proven himself to be more than what we could have hoped for, as a human being and as a son."

There were days Pasqual said he wanted to give up, jump on a plane and go home. But he stuck with his plan.

"Have a dream? You have to go for it," said Pasqual. He said he's ready to go home and get a job and sit at a desk for a while.

Pasquale raised over $40,000 in GoFundMe donations to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Long Beach looks to open more shelter after homeless person dies in severe storm
Long Beach, CA5 hours ago
Worthington family sells its last dealership, marking an end of an era
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
End of an era for Worthington Ford
Long Beach, CA15 hours ago
Tornado hits Oklahoma, injuring at least a dozen and tossing cars around
Norman, OK2 days ago
Inside SoCal: Into the Wild (2/26)
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LA Council approves an end date to the mayor's emergency declaration on homelessness
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Mission Hills residents brave fourth night in cold without power
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Students stranded at science camps in San Bernardino mountains over weekend escorted back home
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Tree-emergency calls top 2,000 across Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Record cold temperatures hit Los Angeles as rain continues
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Friends and family hoping for return of local veteran volunteering as combat medic in Ukraine
Garden Grove, CA1 day ago
America's youth mental health crisis: Peer counseling
Pomona, CA1 day ago
New storm to bring more rain, snow to Southland
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Wrongfully charged man seeks an official 'factually innocent' declaration
Inglewood, CA14 hours ago
North Hollywood elderly residents without power for days
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Mulholland Drive shut down in Beverly Crest by mudflow
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Winter storm hits coastal areas in SoCal
Manhattan Beach, CA4 days ago
LA County detention center disturbance leaves 17 injured
Castaic, CA16 hours ago
Flash flood warning issued for Northern LA, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Human remains located in water near Port of Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Winter weather advisory in effect as snow comes down in Southern California mountains
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Probe underway after man is killed in Lancaster
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
Mud-flow concerns grow in San Gabriel Valley
Duarte, CA4 days ago
Multi-year investigation leads to arrest of 18 gang members
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Flooded I-5 Freeway is completely closed in areas
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy