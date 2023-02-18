The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Birdy Grey, Naked Cashmere, Boll & Branch

Welcome back (or for the first time) to LAMag’s newsletter giving you the best sales across the Southland this weekend. And while you’re here, if you’re interested in having the Guide sent to your inbox each Friday, Sign up here!

Birdy Grey Sample Sale Feb. 15 – 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You’ve heard of discounts on bridal, but have year heard of a sample sale for bridesmaid dresses? This week, we feature that precisely—a chance for a bargain or three from the direct-to-consumer brand Birdy Grey. Yes, they may already be well known for their alluring $99 bridesmaid dress price tag, but they are lowing it to $39 for this event. If you’ve got a wedding coming up, then you do not want to miss this one.

Naked Cashmere Sample Sale Feb. 14 – 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Next up, we have a sale from a brand that offers quality, 100 percent cashmere products. Leslie and Bruce Gifford kicked off Naked Cashmere in 2016, creating “a new kind of luxury brand aimed at empowering individuals to feel good inside and out.” In L.A., it may seem odd to have any cashmere in your closet, but with waves of cold hitting the city lately, it’s not a bad idea to have a sweater or two around.

Boll & Branch Sample Sale Feb. 22 – 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some people take their closets very seriously. Far less can say the same about their bedsheets, but the entire concept of doing so seems alluring. If you feel like navigating into luxury “bedwear,” then this sample sale from Boll & Branch is the perfect place to start. This brand says that there’s “a better way to make bedding” and let’s be honest, there is likely a plethora of evidence to support that need in homes across the city.

Coffee Shop Flea Market Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every week, we ask the question “is there anything more L.A. than this event?” and almost every week we are met with a new answer. This time around, we have the Coffee Shop Flea Market; a blend of coffee, brunch, and vintage shopping all in one place. This one has free admission, free parking, and it’s pet and family-friendly, too. Look for 20 vendors at this one.

