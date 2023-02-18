Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Los Angeles Magazine

The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Birdy Grey, Naked Cashmere, Boll & Branch

By Julius Miller,

11 days ago

Welcome back (or for the first time) to LAMag’s newsletter giving you the best sales across the Southland this weekend. And while you’re here, if you’re interested in having the Guide sent to your inbox each Friday, Sign up here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrzMl_0krWUOJm00
(Photo by Birdy Grey)

Birdy Grey Sample Sale Feb. 15 – 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You’ve heard of discounts on bridal, but have year heard of a sample sale for bridesmaid dresses? This week, we feature that precisely—a chance for a bargain or three from the direct-to-consumer brand Birdy Grey. Yes, they may already be well known for their alluring $99 bridesmaid dress price tag, but they are lowing it to $39 for this event. If you’ve got a wedding coming up, then you do not want to miss this one.

Naked Cashmere Sample Sale Feb. 14 – 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Next up, we have a sale from a brand that offers quality, 100 percent cashmere products.  Leslie and Bruce Gifford kicked off Naked Cashmere in 2016, creating “a new kind of luxury brand aimed at empowering individuals to feel good inside and out.” In L.A., it may seem odd to have any cashmere in your closet, but with waves of cold hitting the city lately, it’s not a bad idea to have a sweater or two around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXAye_0krWUOJm00
(Photo by Boll & Branch)

Boll & Branch Sample Sale Feb. 22 – 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some people take their closets very seriously. Far less can say the same about their bedsheets, but the entire concept of doing so seems alluring. If you feel like navigating into luxury “bedwear,” then this sample sale from Boll & Branch is the perfect place to start. This brand says that there’s “a better way to make bedding” and let’s be honest, there is likely a plethora of evidence to support that need in homes across the city.

Coffee Shop Flea Market Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every week, we ask the question “is there anything more L.A. than this event?” and almost every week we are met with a new answer. This time around, we have the Coffee Shop Flea Market; a blend of coffee, brunch, and vintage shopping all in one place. This one has free admission, free parking, and it’s pet and family-friendly, too. Look for 20 vendors at this one.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Birdy Grey, Naked Cashmere, Boll & Branch appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: OTTE, Sand Cloud, Nirvanic
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Lenny’s Casita Review: Kosher Mexicali for the Masses
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Floods, Fires, Drought and…Hope? How L.A. Will Survive the Coming Apocalypse
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
As Latest Retail Apocolypse Victim, O.C. Shopping Mall May Become Housing Hybrid
Westminster, CA13 hours ago
Lady Gaga Sued For Nonpayment of $500K Reward for Return of Dogs
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: CicLAvia, Afro Latinx Festival, Fleetmac Wood
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Daily Brief: Winter Weather Returns to L.A.; Councilman’s Covert Bathroom Meeting Heard at Trial
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
The Kawaller Report: Clown Posse Edition
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Skid Row’s “Governor” Livid After City Demolishes Her Massive Tent Home (with Jacuzzi)
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Ex-Los Angeles Councilman’s Covert Bathroom Meeting Heard at Trial
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Study: Lack of Shade at Most L.A. Bus Stops Is a Health Hazard for Riders
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Daily Brief: Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Today; Winter Storm: Most of California To See Snow
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Mayor Karen Bass Turns to Chapter Two: The LAPD
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
“Absolute Devastation Everywhere”: LACoFD Paramedic Returns From Turkey’s Earthquake Rescue Effort
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Ex-MoviePass Exec Paid for Coachella Party With Stolen Funds, Feds Say
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Jane Doe 1 at Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Reveals Her Identity
Beverly Hills, CA4 days ago
Harvey Weinstein Proclaims Innocence as He’s Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison
Beverly Hills, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy