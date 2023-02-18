Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

LF-needy Rangers sign veteran switch-hitting OF Grossman

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qx40P_0krW9BYX00
FILE - Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman bats during the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on July 23, 2022, in Detroit. The Texas Rangers announced Friday, Feb. 17, that the team has agreed to terms with outfielder Grossman on a one-year major league contract for 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman signed a one-year contract Friday with the Texas Rangers, who are unsettled in left field.

Grossman’s deal, which could be worth as much as $5 million, came three days before Monday’s full-squad reporting date. His base salary will be $2 million and he could earn as much as $3 million more in incentives.

The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster by placing left-handed reliever Brett Martin on the 60-day injured list. Martin had left shoulder surgery Jan. 18, and is expected to miss most of the 2023 season.

Grossman hit .209 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs over 129 games combined last season with Detroit and Atlanta, and hit .320 against left-handed pitchers. He drew walks in nearly 12% of his at-bats, among the best rates in the majors for players with at least 450 plate appearances.

The 33-year-old Grossman has a career .245 batting average with 80 homers and 366 RBIs in 1,011 games with Houston (2013-15), Minnesota (2016-18), Oakland (2019-20), Detroit (2021-22), and Atlanta. He has played left field in more than half of his games (565), with all of his big league games either in the outfield or as the designated hitter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Falcons cut veteran QB Mariota, gain $12 million in cap room
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
New Explosive Details Emerge From Michael Irvin Accuser in Misconduct case
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
LaMelo Ball breaks ankle in Hornets’ win over Pistons
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Blazers’ Lillard has 71 pts and 13 3s, then gets drug tested
Portland, OR2 days ago
Gilgeous-Alexander and James clash in Oklahoma City-Los Angeles matchup
Oklahoma City, OK5 hours ago
New Hawks coach Snyder facing difficult midseason transition
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Dallas aims to stop home losing streak in matchup with Arizona
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
Houston faces Memphis, aims to break 10-game slide
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Sharks play the Blues on losing streak
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago
Poole, Thompson rally Warriors back to beat Blazers 123-105
Portland, OR6 hours ago
Morant and James clash in Memphis-Los Angeles matchup
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sabres place Tuch on IR; Dahlin ruled out against Capitals
Buffalo, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy